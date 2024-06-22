Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 288.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

