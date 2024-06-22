Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is MCIA Inc’s 4th Largest Position

MCIA Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,675 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after buying an additional 2,381,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after buying an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 8,758,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

