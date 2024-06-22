Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

