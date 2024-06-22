Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. 245,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.