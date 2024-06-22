Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. 245,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

