Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

