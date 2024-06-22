Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 21.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $68,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.98. 2,488,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,924. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

