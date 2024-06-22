Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 155,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 310,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.