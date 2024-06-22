Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 263,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.11. 308,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,353. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average of $181.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.