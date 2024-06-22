Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,940,000.

VOO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.32. The company has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

