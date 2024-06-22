Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 37.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $165,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.09. The stock has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

