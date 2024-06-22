Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.28. 2,676,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.09. The stock has a market cap of $402.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.