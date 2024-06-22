Velas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $737,774.94 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $737,774.94 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00040120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,603,544,155 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

