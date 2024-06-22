Verge Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $70.57 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,283.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.22 or 0.00611685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00115995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00260379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00072107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.