Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,495.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $1,721,471. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

