VerusCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.85 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $88.85 million and $1,055.22 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,578,214 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,571,879.45317467. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.14036948 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,032.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

