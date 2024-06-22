Videndum’s (VID) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 291 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.68. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 743 ($9.44). The firm has a market cap of £274.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

