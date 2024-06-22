Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $240.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.