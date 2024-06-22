Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,458. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.