Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $101.22 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00005609 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $101.22 million and $2.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,227.28 or 1.00006184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012328 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00076381 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.55589588 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,057,432.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

