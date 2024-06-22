Wanchain (WAN) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.30 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00042501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,056,568 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

