WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.
About WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.