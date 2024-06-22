WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WT opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.47. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

