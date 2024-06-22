WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 25,403 shares.The stock last traded at $51.81 and had previously closed at $51.69.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

