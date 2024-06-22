Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Reaches $0.0928 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $87.90 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 947,525,591 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 947,701,925.331265. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09293075 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $1,741,732.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

