Wynn Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wynn Capital LLC decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 3,649,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,428,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

