Wynn Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $2,189,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,930 shares of company stock worth $46,446,212. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $149.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

