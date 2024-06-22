yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches Market Cap of $194.03 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,831.01 or 0.09074813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $194.03 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,276 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

