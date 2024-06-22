Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.09. 4,899,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,600. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.