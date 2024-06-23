10,416 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Cooper Financial Group owned about 1.18% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,153. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.