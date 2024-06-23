11,866 Shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 280,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.65 million, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

