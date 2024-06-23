1,233 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 497.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.99. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

