3,584 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. 123,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,885. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

