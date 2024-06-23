518 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 5,382,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

