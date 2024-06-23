56,200 Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. HCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. 2,464,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

