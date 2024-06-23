7,115 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 3,175,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.