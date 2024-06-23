7,115 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
UL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 3,175,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
