7,989 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 990,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

