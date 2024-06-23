Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.850-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.1 billion-$65.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $308.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.27. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

