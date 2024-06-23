Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.82.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

