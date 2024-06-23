Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In related news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

