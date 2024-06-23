AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.79.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.02. The company has a market cap of C$548.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,629. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.