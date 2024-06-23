Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock worth $695,716 over the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,891,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

