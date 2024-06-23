Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 217.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %

AKYA opened at $2.36 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $3,471,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

