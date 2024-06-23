Aleph Zero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $171.94 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 263,487,412 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

