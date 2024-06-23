Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $30.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00040043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,715,371 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

