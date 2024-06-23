Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $932.46 million, a P/E ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

