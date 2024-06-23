America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $58.96 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,939,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 13,550 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,939,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

