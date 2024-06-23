Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) Insider Tom Mackay Sells 3,873,959 Shares

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £77,479.18 ($98,448.77).
Aminex Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of LON:AEX opened at GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Friday. Aminex PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £69.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22.
About Aminex
