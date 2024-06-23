Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) Insider Tom Mackay Sells 3,873,959 Shares

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £77,479.18 ($98,448.77).

Aminex Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of LON:AEX opened at GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Friday. Aminex PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £69.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

