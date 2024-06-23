Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

