Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 41.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.6 %

AMPL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 832,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,678. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

