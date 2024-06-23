Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $157.17

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Copa Stock Down 1.1 %
CPA stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Copa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
About Copa
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.
