Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $157.17

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,592 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Copa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

